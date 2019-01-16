Lithonia, GA (CBS46) A bride is gunned down just days after her wedding, and her husband is being charged with murder.
Alisha Stephens' family is speaking to CBS46 exclusively about her death, but we were asked to protect their identity because of some dangerous people likely involved in the murder.
Stephens died in a shooting in Lithonia when investigators say a drug deal went bad between her husband, 33 year-old Michael Dale Lavigne and two other men.
Loved ones say Alisha got caught up in the wrong crowd, but had a very big heart.
"A friend of hers says, she was her most loyal friend, biggest confidant and most beautiful girl she knew," said a family member who didn't want to be identified.
Her family says Alisha's parents died young and were never involved in her life. She then battled addiction but was turning her life around after getting out of prison.
Two men are facing charges in this case. One is already serving time in prison.
