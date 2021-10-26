ATLANTA (CBS46) — It’s more than just a Cinderella story for the Atlanta Braves. Newlyweds Stephen and Gigi Pline, who celebrated a trip to the World Series in The Battery, are living a fairytale of their own.
“We already know our Braves can do it. They’ve done it every single time. I call it their Cinderella season and I’m going to stick to that,” Gigi Pline said. “You can’t say you’re getting married and win the World Series all in one year normally so we’re ready to do this. Let’s go!”
Their story began in May when they got engaged on the field at Truist Park while the team was playing on the road and, of course, fireworks followed on the big screen in centerfield.
“Freddie Freeman hit his bomb,” Gigi Pline said.
“250th home run which was outstanding. We didn’t even know it was happening until we turned around and looked at it,” Stephen Pline said.
A few months later they got married and watched their favorite team win the National League pennant. For them, only one ring is missing.
“First one we got engaged, second one we got married and now we want the World Series ring. Let’s go, what better?” Gigi stated.
It has been a dream season for all of Braves country and especially these two who believe their marriage and a championship go hand and hand.
“Let’s bring it home and clinch here. That would just be the best present ever. That’s the wedding present we want Braves,” Gigi Pline said.
The Plines said they think the Braves win it all in five games. They got engaged in the fifth month, married five months later, Freddie Freeman wears #5 and hit a home run during their engagement at the ballpark and they have tickets to game five of the World Series in Atlanta.
