In the midst of a tragedy, the city of Newnan is showing its strength.
Volunteers have been working non-stop at the local food bank, known as Bridging the Gap, to help the community get back on track.
“I’m going to tell you the most impressive thing that has been happening here is the community came together. The way that I heard chain saws starting up at 12:30 right after the tornado came through,” Bridging The Gap Executive Director Kelli Yeager-Nelson said.
The EF4 tornado ripped off a portion of the roof at the food bank and many critical items were lost.
“We lost diapers for babies, diapers for adults, we lost soap, we lost body cleansing products, toys that we had for children,” Yeager-Nelson said.
Kim Maniaci lost the beauty of her entire neighborhood on Hollis Heights and Fourth Street.
“It’s unbelievable what can happen in a moment and it’s going to take months to rebuild,” Maniaci said.
But even still, she’ll be the first to tell you that not all is lost.
“We have not gone without a meal, we have not gone without anything and it’s next to unbelievable,” Maniaci said.
The road to recovery will take months, but the outpouring of community support has been a godsend.
“I had people pulling up here on Friday morning, ““do you have food and water that I can take? I want to take it into these neighborhood’s because there are families who just lost everything,”” Yeager-Nelson said.
If you would like to help the victims, you can drop off items at bridging the gap in downtown Newnan. They need bottled water, Gatorade, tarps, batteries, flashlights, portable cell phone charging devices.
