NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) A Newnan man was able to capture the moments when a strong storm blew through his neighborhood on Tuesday.
Power-packed winds practically ripped trees out of the ground and toppled power lines, leaving devastating damage in its wake.
Most of the damage was contained to the southern portion of the CBS46 viewing area.
Check out the video posted by Eddie Ramirez below (can't see the video? Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.