A day after an EF-4 tornado tore through the city of Newnan, much of the area looks more like a warzone than a neighborhood. But, as the sun broke out from behind the clouds Friday, the community rallied together to support each other in their time of need.
“Y’know it’s what Coweta County does, it’s good,” said a volunteer who lives in the county.
“The whole front of the house was gone it was like we was outside,” said Tamarcus Boozer who was in his house when the tornado hit.
An EF-4 Tornado ripped through parts of Newnan, leaving many homeless.
#Inspirational! The #community in Newnan is showing amazing support for people affected by the #tornado. Check out all these donations! #weather @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hB2llGEStU— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 26, 2021
Still, car-after-car lined up to drop off donations for those who need it.
“We were lucky, so I just wanted to give to people who weren’t so lucky,” said Lenorra Burgard who dropped off supplies.
Everything from water to baby supplies, toilet paper, and enough food to feed an army. Even the fur babies not being left out.
“We bought a bunch of animal food because I’m an animal lover," said Kristy Boynton. "We had to run into the basement with my dogs last night luckily we didn’t get any damage, when I woke up this morning and saw the damage, sorry I’m getting emotional, so we came here and they said that’s what they needed the most was pet food so we just whipped to Walmart."
Tamarcus and his family felt the full force of the tornado.
“Kids screaming and we felt the house lift up, the house actually came up off the foundation, came up in the air, like we was up in the air, and then we felt it drop,” said Tamarcus.
Take a look at this family's house that was lifted off its foundation and thrown 6 feet by a #tornado, while they were inside! #weather #newnan #video @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OjuusiF1wb— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 26, 2021
He and his family have been able to get help from the Red Cross, thankful for the support shown by the community, and even more thankful he and the family lived to tell the tale.
“I really was thanking god that we was all ok from the situation especially after seeing the house,” said Tamarcus.
