Atlanta Gas Light officials gave the “All Clear” after repairing a gas main in Newnan on Sunday.

Around 8 a.m., Newnan officials evacuated residents and businesses near Calhoun and Robinson Streets after a contractor hit a gas line. The ruptured gas line was described as a “major gas main break” by city officials.

An Atlanta Gas Light spokesperson said crews worked for several hours to safely complete the repairs.

Several police cars blocked off multiple streets in the area as crews worked to secure the gas main.

In a Sunday afternoon tweet, city of Newnan officials asked volunteers to kindly stay away from the area to let evacuated residents get back to their homes.

The major gas main repair came as homeowners and businesses work to rebuild their lives after a violent tornado tore through the community late Thursday night.

Coweta County School Superintendent announced schools will be closed on Monday as officials continue to assess damages.

