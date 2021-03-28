Atlanta Gas Light officials gave the “All Clear” after repairing a gas main in Newnan on Sunday.
Around 8 a.m., Newnan officials evacuated residents and businesses near Calhoun and Robinson Streets after a contractor hit a gas line. The ruptured gas line was described as a “major gas main break” by city officials.
An Atlanta Gas Light spokesperson said crews worked for several hours to safely complete the repairs.
Several police cars blocked off multiple streets in the area as crews worked to secure the gas main.
In a Sunday afternoon tweet, city of Newnan officials asked volunteers to kindly stay away from the area to let evacuated residents get back to their homes.
The major gas main repair came as homeowners and businesses work to rebuild their lives after a violent tornado tore through the community late Thursday night.
Coweta County School Superintendent announced schools will be closed on Monday as officials continue to assess damages.
🚨 IMPORTANT: ALL CLEAR! The large gas main break at Calhoun and Robinson Streets has been capped. Residents can return to their homes. If you are volunteering or in the area assisting those in need, we kindly ask that you please stay away from the area to let residents get home.— City of Newnan, GA (@cityofnewnanga) March 28, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.