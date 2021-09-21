ATLANTA (CBS46) — There's one less swine off the streets in Coweta County.
According to a post by the Newnan Police Department, the county's animal warden was able to capture one of the pigs in Fox Ridge.
However, she was unable to capture the second, who seems to be more skittish, due to "bystander interference."
The police department is asking the public not to attempt to help the animal warden unless she asks for it specifically.
ORIGINAL STORY: Newnan community annoyed over loose pigs
Residents of the neighborhood say the pigs, nicknamed Thelma and Louise, are "terrorizing the community with cuteness."
The police department is also reminding the public that the pig may be considered "hoofed" and dangerous.
