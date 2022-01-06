NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) — The Newnan Police Department has announced that one of its officers has died after a battle with COVID-19.
Officer Ricky Tostenson worked for the police department for 10 years and served a total of 18 years in law enforcement.
Tostenson was assigned to the SRO Unit and worked at Evans Middle School. He was known as Officer "T" at the middle school and he loved working with the kids.
The Newnan Police Department is asking for prayers for the officer's family and for the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.