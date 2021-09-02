NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship released a statement Thursday following the passing of Officer Frankie Gutierrez from COVID-19.
Chief Blankenship said that Officer Gutierrez fought as hard as he could, but he ultimately succumbed to complications from the virus.
Gutierrez was described as family by those he worked with, and he was remembered as always smiling and laughing.
Below is Chief Blankenship's statement following the tragic loss of Officer Gutierrez:
Good evening,
It is with great sadness that I announce that Officer Frankie Gutierrez has passed away from complications of Covid-19. He fought it with all of his might.
During his time at the department he quickly grew to become family. There was not a day that went by that he was not smiling and laughing. He will be missed by all of us here at NPD. We ask that you continue with your prayers and support for his family during this difficult time.
Respectfully,
Chief Brent Blankenship
