NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) – Newnan’s high school seniors will graduate in-person this year on the schools’ home fields.
All high schools will follow COVID protocols during this year’s commencement ceremonies similar to those followed during football season, the district said, with social distancing where possible and limited capacity in the stadiums. East Coweta, which has the largest graduating class, is splitting their event to allow for more participants during the ceremonies.
“Throughout this it has been important to everyone that we honor our seniors appropriately, and this is a testament to a lot of hard work that’s gone on,” Superintendent Evan Horton said.
Newnan High School Principal Chase Puckett said the school and its partners have been working to evaluate the damage caused by a March 26 storm to determine which parts of the campus are safe to use and what work will be needed to restore other parts of the campus.
“Our campus is still a mess, and we have a long way to go,” Puckett said. “But I can tell you that when the Newnan graduates walk out on this field, everyone is going to remember what it means to be a Newnan Cougar and why we say we are still Newnan Strong.”
The ceremonies will take place on the following dates and times:
Newnan High School: 5 p.m., Thursday, May 27, at Drake Stadium
Northgate High School: 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 28, on Henry Seldon Field
East Coweta High School: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 27 and 7 p.m., Friday, May 28 at Shoemake Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.