Newnan tornado victims share stories of survival

The weather Wednesday is hitting some Newnan residents harder than others. People are still trying to cleanup from last week's deadly EF-4 tornado.
“Ugh, I just want to cry,” said Susan Davis, a Newnan resident.
As Newnan residents look around their neighborhood just days after a tornado came through – the devastation is clear.
“It’s like a bomb went off,” Davis added.
Susan Davis credits her neighbor, Jonathan Dockery, for getting them to safety.
“He texted and said, I hope you’re down in your cross space, because that tornado is coming, and I know Jonathan enough to know he’s an avid weather watcher, so I believed him,” Davis said.
But Jonathan said if it weren’t for his neighbors, he might not have been so lucky.
“I believe we both saved each other’s lives,” said Dockery, “I ran to my neighbor’s house and went to the basement with five minutes to spare, the tree that it took down went right through my bedroom, and if I was sleeping in my bed, I would have been dead.”
“I thought we were all going to be swept up any minute,” added Davis.
Dockery’s home was a total loss.
“It really has traumatized me,” Dockery said.
He said right before the tornado hit, he was about to go to sleep, when he decided to check the weather on his phone. He ran to safety in such a hurry, he couldn’t find his cat, Patch.
“My cat and me are like two peas in a pod, we’re family, 9 years I’ve had this cat,” Dockery said.
He said they’ve set up traps and are hopeful Patch shows up soon.
Everyone that CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke to said the community support has helped them get through this difficult time.
