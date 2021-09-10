NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Walmart Corporation decided to temporarily close its Newnan store on GA-34 East Friday as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The location will remain closed through Sept. 11, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Sept. 12 at 6 a.m., according to their press release.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," says Walmart.
Walmart associates are required to wear masks if their store is located in a state or community wear masks are required.
Walmart says that when the store reopens, they will continue conducting associate health assessments and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.
