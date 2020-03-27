TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Newnan woman has been charged with murder after allegedly leaving her newborn baby to die in a cooler on the side of the road in January of 2019.
Caroline Riley Propes, 19, of Newnan, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the baby's death. The baby was found dead on January 6, 2019 on Boy Scout Road near New Franklin Road in Troup County, just north of the community of West Wind.
Witnesses in the area told police the bag had been there for several days before the disturbing discovery was made. An autopsy revealed the female baby was full term and showed no obvious signs of trauma or injury.
According to the department, investigators submitted a sample of the baby’s DNA for forensic analysis. The research led them to Propes being the biological mother of the baby.
“From the moment this case was opened, I and my team of investigators were determined to bring this case to a conclusion. I cannot thank them enough for their determination to close a case that touched many people and were it not for the work of DNA Solutions and Innovative Forensic DNA, LLC, this case may not have been solved. We greatly appreciate their assistance," said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.