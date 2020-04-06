NEWTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Newton County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to cash a stolen check.
According a press release from the Newton County Sheriff’s office, a check was stolen from a mailbox at a home on Slades Mill Lane. The reported theft happened on February 11.
After the reported check theft, the person allegedly altered information on the check and presented the check at several banks, attempting to cash the fraudulent check.
Police released the above photo they say was captured at the Bank of America on Turner Hill Road at Stonecrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.
