NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in Newton County on several warrants including kidnapping and aggravated battery in now in custody.
Victor Casper was arrested in Covington after attemptinf to flee the scene when deputies knocked on the door. He was later found hiding in a drainage tube.
Authorities tell CBS46 they had been attempting to locate Casper for several weeks when information came in that he may be at the Helen Road address.
Casper was transported to the Newton County Detention Center.
