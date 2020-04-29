NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Newton County judge set to retire on May 1 has passed away.
The Newton County Government Facebook page announced the news late Tuesday night saying the county is, "saddened by the death of Judge Sheri Roberts, who just recently announced her retirement from a career full of service."
Roberts announced two weeks ago that she would be retiring on May 1. According to the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Roberts was first appointed to the Juvenile Court bench in 2009 and has earned numerous honors and appointments for her service.
Roberts graduated from the University of Georgia before being admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.