NEWTON County, Ga. (CBS46)-- A Newton County man is behind bars following the sexual exploitation of children.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Cesar Valenzuela, 19, of Newton County.
Valenzuela was arrested on Thursday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) unit and is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children, including the possession of child pornography.
Investigators said, the CEACC unit began an investigation into Valenzuela’s online activity after receiving multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating Valenzuela was uploading child sexual abuse material using popular online platforms.
CEACC unit, with help from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, obtained a search warrant at Valenzuela's residence.
A search of Valenzuela’s home and the preview of electronic devices provided enough evidence that led to his arrest.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI CEACC unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or by clicking here.
