Editors Note: This story contains material that can be triggering
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 45-year-old man, accused of exploiting and molesting children, has been arrested and charged following a monthslong investigation into his crimes.
Derrick Crooms was arrested Friday by the GBI, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Newton County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation.
He is being charged with the following:
- Incest (Two Counts)
- Aggravated Sexual Battery (Two Counts)
- Aggravated Child Molestation (Two Counts)
- Child Molestation (Two Counts)
- Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
In December of 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received a request from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate Crooms.
His wife, Rachel Overton, was also charged with Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree and Failure to Report as a Mandated Reporter after GBI discovered that she may have had knowledge of Crooms' activities and did not tell police. She was taken into custody and later released on bail.
Meanwhile, United States Marshals captured Crooms in Stone Mountain. He was transported to the Newton County Jail.
Anyone with information about cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
