COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) A judge has approved a plan to shut down the Becton Dickinson plant in Covington until next Thursday.
This allows the state time to test the air around the facility for the dangerous cancer-causing chemical, ethelyne oxide.
Becton Dickinson must also report any leaks of the gas and take steps to cut emissions.
This comes after state Attorney General Chris Carr filed a temporary restraining order on behalf of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to stop operations at the plant.
The motion accuses Becton Dickinson officials of misleading the state about the company's ethylene oxide leaks and failing to follow through on promises to fix them.
Ethylene oxide is widely used to sterilize medical equipment used in procedures for urological conditions, cardiothoracic and lung cancer surgeries, retinal detachments and ablations.
Manufacturers of medical devices are sounding an alarm about the risk to patients if there’s a temporary shutdown of the facility.
The Advanced Medical Technology Association, known as AdvaMed, is a lobbying group that represents 97% of medical manufacturers in the United States.
The group claims all of those procedures are in jeopardy because of the closure of the Sterigenics facilities in Cobb County and Willowbrook, Ill. -- as well as the closure of the BD facility in Covington.
"Catheters, feeding tubes, IV units, surgical kits, surgical trays -- we're starting to see the beginnings of shortages there," said Crist.
The company denies claims that it hasn’t been complying with state regulations. Company representatives sent out a statement asking people to call the governor's office and voice their concerns.
"Gov. Kemp's attempt to shut down another medical device sterilization plant in the state is very alarming and sets Georgians and many Americans down a potentially dangerous path with serious public health consequences," AdvaMed president and CEO Scott Whitaker said in a news release.
The Office of Attorney General Chris Carr says, "BD should be shut down until it demonstrates to the Court that it has completed the following actions:
Trained all technicians on the proper operation of all valves in the facility;
Completed corrective action to prevent a future release from all vacuum exhaust valves at the facility by installing blanks on the outlets to all vacuum exhaust valves to prevent flow regardless of valve position or condition; and
Installed necessary pollution control equipment to capture fugitive emissions of ethylene oxide at the facility and route them to a control device with at least 99 percent efficiency.
In a letter, the Office of Attorney General, goes on to state that the release of 54.5 pounds of the carcinogen was due to "lack of diligence and prolonged operator error rather than an equipment malfunction."
