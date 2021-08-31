NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Tom-Tom, the German Shorthaired Pointer who served Newton County as a K-9 officer, has passed away.
Sheriff Ezell Brown announced the K-9's passing on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. Details were not provided on what led to Tom-Tom's passing, only that a necropsy was being performed to learn the cause of death.
"The death of K-9 Tom-Tom has greatly impacted our agency. He was loved and cherished by all who worked with him and by those he served," said Sheriff Brown on Facebook. "He was assigned to the Newton County Superior Court, where he was loved by the judges, court personnel, and visitors.”
K-9 Tom-Tom was trained to detect explosives. He served the Newton County community for two years with the department.
"I thank K-9 Tom-Tom for his service to our Newton County community and the State of Georgia," Brown said. "My sincere condolences and prayers go out to Deputy Tremelle Riley and his family, who have lost a member of their family this week. May God bless them.”
