NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Newton County teacher's job is in question after she was recorded using a racial slur in front of students.
It happened at Alcovy High School in Covington. The shocking video of art teacher Alexandrea Boyington has been viewed over 100,000 times.
CBS46's Allen Devlin talked to students about the incident. The students are expressing hurt and anger.
"It was crazy to me. I was like, dang, she really said that and she said it like with no regret or anything," said one student.
Another student said, "The video was surprising being that she was so comfortable and had the audacity to say the word not only once but twice. It baffled me."
Over the weekend, Newton County School System administrators released a statement in response to CBS46's inquiry about the video.
"Over the weekend, Newton County School System administrators received notification of a video circulating online that allegedly involved an Alcovy High School teacher making inappropriate statements in class. The teacher, Ms. Alexandrea Boyington, is currently on administrative leave pending outcome of the investigation."
For some students, that's not enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.