COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is in custody as detectives continue to investigate the murder of her mother who was found dead in their home in Covington on Sunday.
Carly Walden, 34, faces a charge of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes. She hasn't been charged for her mother's death.
Her mother, 57 year-old Andrea Walker, was found dead at their home on Alcovy Way. The Newton County Sheriff's Office, officers found Walker's body in a back bedroom. It is unclear how she died.
Walden was taken into custody without incident on the possession of a firearm or knife charge.
An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.
