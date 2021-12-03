SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of South Fulton has a new Mayor after Khalid Kamau beat the incumbent for the seat.
Mayor-Elect Kamau spoke with CBS46 about his plans following his victory, saying "my vision for the city is to build better, invest more, and rename, rebrand, and remarket our city.”
While he did not share what exactly he would like to change the city's name to, he did vow that changes were coming to South Fulton under his leadership.
"We are going to have the most exciting, engaging, entertaining, informational council meetings that anyone has ever seen,” explained Mayor-Elect Kamau.
Born and raised in South Fulton, he previously served on the City Council, where he was known to many as Councilman Khalid.
"I voted for Khalid and I did so because I just thought we needed some fresh blood, younger opinions, and ideas, and he seems to be pretty excited and have a heart for the people,” said one voter.
Mayor-Elect Kamau formerly worked as a Black Lives Matter organizer, dropping out of law school in 2015 to help form the organization's Atlanta chapter.
"I was like, everyone we protest is an elected official, let's just go take their seats," said the Mayor-Elect.
With an African-American population of around 92 percent, Mayor-Elect Kamau's website touched on his mission to make America's Blackest City #BlackOnPurpose.
"If we know that the challenges that we’re facing in our communities are the result of federal state and local policies, then we have to be intentional in our policy making to dismantle those systemic barriers,” said Mayor Elect Kamau.
He also outlined his intent to do away with school zone speeding cameras, planning for the city to put up more speed-bumps to instead slow down drivers.
Explaining his reasoning, Mayor-Elect Kamau said, "let's find solutions to problems that don’t fine our residents."
Mayor-Elect Kamau identifies politically as a Democratic Socialist.
"Democratic socialism is by the people for the people," explained Mayor-Elect Kamau. "We are spending the people's tax dollars on the public services that they need. We want to have GED training for adults, we want to have home buying and home ownership classes for working class families, and we want to have a down payment assistance program.”
Mayor-Elect Kamau is hoping to attract new businesses to the city of about 107,000 residents in an effort to generate revenue.
"Only 15 percent of our land is zoned commercial, we’re going to have to maximize that land," said the mayor-Elect.
