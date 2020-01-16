ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gravel-eaters hiking the five mile unpaved trail behind Grant Park, sniffing the animals at the Atlanta Zoo, diving under the Downtown Connector will be glad to hear this:
Next week Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms plans to toss the ceremonial dirt to begin paving the newest three quarters of a mile.
Murphy Crossing near the hot Lee+White District is near the spot where concrete is coming, says Jenny Odom with the BeltLine communications staff. The addition to the BeltLine will include a new bridge across Metropolitan Parkway and a ramp accessible for baby strollers and wheelchairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.