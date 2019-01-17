Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The NFL has announced that Atlanta-native Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII on February 3.
The NFL made the announcement Thursday morning.
The seven-time Grammy Award winner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. She was listed as one of 'Rolling Stone' magazine's 100 Greatest Singers of All-Time.
She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
Knight was born in Atlanta in 1944 and gained stardom when she was signed by Motown Records in 1966.
Over the course of her career, she has two number one hits on the Billboard charts and has 11 number one hits on the R&B chart.
Atlanta, I’m coming home! #NFL #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/8rH0O5OAAo— Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) January 17, 2019
