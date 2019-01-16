Atlanta, GA (CBS46) With just a couple of weeks to go before the Super Bowl, the celebration of the big game is marked with the beginning of NFL Green Week in Atlanta.
Volunteers kicked off a series of environmental projects in the community to leave a positive legacy behind after the big game.
Joy Burroughs couldn't be more joyful than she is right now. She was chosen to be a part of the NFL's community project at the Bellwood Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta.
“I love my city, I love my community,” Burroughs said. “They've always given back to the community and they really care about making a difference in the places that they go.”
Volunteers planted dozens of trees as a part of a community project organized by the National Football League to reduce the environmental impact of Super Bowl LIII.
“We don't want to be one and done. We don't want to come back in five years and find out that the project didn't survive. We want to leave an actual legacy behind,” Jack Groh with the NFL said.
Joshua Dickerson has already seen the positive impact. He's the Executive Director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlanta.
“We're planning 24 trees today and then in the fall hopefully we'll plant some more,” Dickerson said. “We have people from all over coming to the west side of Atlanta coming to Bellwood Boys and Girls Club.”
In addition to planting trees for shade and beauty, Dickerson said the NFL provided a grant to build a state of the art flag football field at the boys and girls club for the kids.
“It's great for the children because if we get them in a good positive environment doing positive things that's one less person on the street doing negative things,” Dickerson said.
The NFL tells CBS46 that their environmental projects began 25-years ago in Atlanta for Super Bowl XXVIII. They have been doing it across the country ever since. Their objective here is to leave each host city a little better than when they arrived.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
