Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Obviously, NFL stars make a lot of money but when the lights go off, many have nothing to show for their sacrifice on the field.
They’re broke physically as well as financially. But a former NFL star is doing what he can to help out.
Billy “White Shoes” Johnson is one of the greatest punt returners in NFL history. Johnson spent several years in a Falcons uniform and returned 8 kicks for touchdowns over his illustrious career.
Johnson says his most impressive work is off the field.
Thursday, January 31, Johnson is teaming up with Hall-of-Fame coach Mike Ditka and several other celebrities to raise money to help some of the NFL’s gridiron greats who have fallen on hard times.
“Well, you gotta take care of them. They are the greats of the game, the pioneers of the game. They made the game what it is today,” says Johnson.
Johnson uses his success, both on and off the field, to warn young athletes of the perils of injuries and how one injury can wipe out an ample bank account.
And no, this isn't about bailing out athletes with wasteful spending habits. Johnson says Gridiron Greats is a life line to helping those who have fallen on hard times long after the spotlight is gone.
He hopes people will come out to support the effort.
“Here's the good thing about it. Anything you purchase up to game day will make a donation and people who donate will get a chance to play a scratch game that will can reward them $2,500 if they win,” continued Johnson.
Tickets to the 10th annual ‘Ditka and Jaws Cigars With the Stars’ party are still available.
V.I.P. tickets include a red carpet entrance, premium cigars, open bar, appetizers, a silent auction and a chance to meet Troy Aikman, Dan Marino, Jameis Winston, Jim Kelly, Ray Lewis and a chance to do the funky chicken in the end zone with White Shoes Johnson.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.