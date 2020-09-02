MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS46) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins faced criticism Wednesday after a podcast episode taped previously revealed controversial comments on the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the podcast by Kyle Brandt, Cousins was asked about COVID-19, "On a spectrum of 1 - masks are stupid and you're all a bunch of lemmings - and 10 is I'm not leaving my master bathroom for 10 years, where do you land?"
Cousins responded, "I'm not going to call anybody stupid for the trouble it could get me in, but I'm about a 0.001"
When asked to elaborate, Cousins replied:
I want to respect other people’s concerns, but for me personally, if you’re talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern you could get it? I’d say I’m going to go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival of the fittest kind of approach and just say if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. Even if I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. That’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts.
Cousins is expected to address the comments as early as Wednesday when he meets with reporters at Vikings training camp.
