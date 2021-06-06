NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Roddy White #84 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate after Jones catches a 20-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 Chris Graythen

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It was no longer a matter of if Julio Jones would be traded, only when...and where.

Well, it appears we have our answer to both of those questions, as ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Sunday that Jones would be traded to the Tennessee Titans in the next 24-48 hours.

And it did not take long for the rest of the world to chime in with their thoughts, on the trade, including the guy who had been pushing harder than anyone.

Current Titans WR A.J. Brown has been actively recruiting Jones to the Titans, even creating a video back in May. 

After the announcement came down Sunday, Brown went to Twitter telling his current team that he deserves a little credit for his recruitment of Jones.

But Brown wasn't the only one taking to social media with thoughts on the Jones trade. Below we have put together a running list of responses from around the sports world--and beyond. 

