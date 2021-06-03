JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a busy stretch of McGinnis Ferry Road, tragedy struck the family of 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III.
“We’re doing everything we can to help the family in this situation. It’s very tragic for them, very tragic for the Mom and the girlfriend who witnessed this incident,” Capt. Todd Hood with Johns Creek Police said.
Captain Todd Hood with the Johns Creek Police Department said the fatal hit and run accident happened on the east bound side of the roadway just after 9:30 Wednesday evening.
“The victim was following a girlfriend in a vehicle. She had a mattress strapped to the top of her car. From what we understand they may have stopped to secure it. She had pulled over to the right-hand side of the roadway. The victim had pulled into the left-hand turn lane right there at the boat entrance to the Chattahoochee River,” Hood said.
Moments later Bartlett was hit by an oncoming car and died from his injuries.
“We do know that the vehicle turned around in the intersection right there possibly to see what had happened or what they had hit and at that point they fled the scene,” Hood said. “The Mom and girlfriend on scene at that point said they believe the vehicle was a dark, possibly black in color, four door sedan. One of the witnesses believes it was most likely a BMW.”
Bartlett’s family returned to the scene Thursday distraught and not ready to talk. The victim’s brother, Stephon Tuitt, is an NFL star with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We’re asking the public to step forward and give us any information about the vehicle, the driver or the owner of the vehicle so we can hold these people accountable,” Hood said.
CBS46 has also learned that the victim's mother, Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett, is a deputy with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. If you have any information that will help police track down the driver that did this you can call 470-774-3358.
