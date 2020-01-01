ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, died at the age of 30.
TMZ reports that Gordon's death is from a suspected drug overdose. He is believed to have been in Florida when he passed Wednesday afternoon.
Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed the death on Facebook with a post featuring several photos of he and his brother.
He captioned it,: "I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces sh-- wasn't suppose to do like this I talked [you] 6 hours before all this started you gave me my nickname Lil Wop and that will forever be what I go by, you we're best friend and I never in a million years thought I'd be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we'll all stay strong for you, New Years didn't have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I'm blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place."
Around 2 p.m. Walker posted that he was at the hospital with his brother when he passed.
Gordon grew up as a family friend of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's family. He was a confidante for Brown as she mourned the loss of her mother who was found dead in a tub at the Beverly Hills Hilton in February 2012. Months later the young couple confirmed they were dating.
The man I'm madly in love eith:)(: #restofourlivesSTAT! 👈😍😝😘❤️ @nickdgordon
By January 2014 the couple reportedly wed. In an unexpected turn of events, Gordon and a friend found 22-year-old Brown unconscious in a bathtub at her Georgia home Jan. 31, 2015.
She spent months in a medically induced coma before passing June 26 at a hospice center in Atlanta.
Gordon was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown's estate.
