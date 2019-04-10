Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for suspects accused of burglarizing the Buckhead home of Atlanta Braves star Nick Markakis.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on March 29 at his home off Phipps Boulevard.
Atlanta Police say the suspects broke out a window of the home to gain access.
Once inside, the suspects stole an AR 15 rifle and a safe containing three handguns along with $20,000 in cash and a Breitling watch.
The Braves were in Philadelphia playing the Phillies during the opening weekend of the MLB season when the burglary occurred.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
