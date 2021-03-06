The first night of the All-Star weekend kept Atlanta officers busy.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said officers made several arrests, seized numerous vehicles, and confiscated multiple guns and illegal drugs early Saturday morning.
In addition, at least five people were shot within Atlanta police’s jurisdiction late Friday night into Saturday morning.
Atlanta police detectives are investigating the following shootings:
• 893 Peachtree St NE
11:09 p.m.
Adult male shot several times
The victim confronted males breaking into several vehicle. The suspects then shot the man and left the scene.
• 1740 Cheshire Bridge Road
12:50 a.m.
Adult male shot in the arm
The victim may have confronted individuals he thought may have broken into his car. The suspects shot the man during the confrontation.
• Emory Hospital
1:30 a.m.
Adult man dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his backside.
Police are not sure where the shooting occurred of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
• 2087 Piedmont Road
2:40 a.m.
Adult male shot in the leg. Second adult male grazed by a bullet.
There was a dispute during a minor traffic accident. Both victims were shot, and the suspect left the scene.
• 860 Peachtree St
4:39 a.m.
An adult male was shot. He was alert when transported to the hospital. Police detained a female at the scene. Police are working to determine what caused the shooting.
In addition to the shootings, police said at least six people were arrested late Friday night in connection to street racing.
According to Atlanta police, an officer near the 100 block of Luckie Street saw a dark colored Dodge Charger “laying drag in an open parking lot.”
Police said there were five people cheering and encouraging the driver to continue to lay drag.
Atlanta police and Georgia State troopers arrested six people in connection to the drag racing incident. During the arrests, several firearms and various amounts of illegal drugs were also seized.
Arthur Minton, 31, was arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail for illegal drug possession and drag racing charges.
