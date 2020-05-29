Night of Rage: Atlanta burns as protesters turn violent

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protestors outraged by the death of a black man in Minneapolis while in police custody has sparked cries for justice across the country, including right here in Atlanta.

Just hours after fired white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with the murder of George "Big Floyd" Floyd, Georgians gathered in downtown Atlanta.

Chauvin allegedly held his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds as the Texas native struggled to breathe. In video of the tragic incident Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe." Still with no signs of resisting arrest seen in the video, he lay there on the pavement until he took his last breath.

CBS46 reporters Hayley Mason and Brittany Miller were live on the ground with protesters as the made their way across the city "too busy to hate."

While carrying signs, some chanting "Black live matter" and "no justice, no peace," and others clashing with police, the drove of thousands made their way through Centennial Park, to the CNN Center, the Capitol building and the police department.

Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement as tensions between protestors and police began to escalate.

Atlanta protesters are throwing water bottles at police and pushing back the man-made containment lines. pic.twitter.com/lnZbPR2H4n — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 29, 2020

Atlanta #StopKillingUs Protest is moving from the Capitol to the CNN center and then to police department. pic.twitter.com/C4IuIPP04L — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 29, 2020

"When lives and the conscience of this nation are at peril, we as a people are expected to exercise our Constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and have our voices heard. Atlanta embodies these values, and I encourage all who exercise these rights to remember Atlanta’s legacy of peaceful protest leading to progress."

Governor Brian Kemp echoed the outspoken Mayor's sentiments while urging protestors to remain safe.

"Currently, there are thousands of Georgians gathered in Atlanta to demand justice for George Floyd’s death. It is a powerful moment for our state and country. We encourage protestors to exercise their Constitutional rights safely, especially in light of COVID-19," tweeted Kemp.

Across the country similar scenes played out, though none quite like Minneapolis, where a police precinct was set ablaze Thursday night.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields joined the sea of protestors, speaking with several who wanted to know how police could better do their jobs without killing black people. Her message was the accountability starts with weeding out the "bad" officers.

While speaking with CBS46's Ashley Thompson about Floyd's death and ex officer Chauvin's involvement she had this to say: "That's not a police problem. You're [Chauvin] a real cold son of a b---h."

Though the demonstration began peaceful, and remained that way for hours, by 8 p.m. violence and destruction set the tone. Tension and displeasure with the lack of justice erupted as windows were knocked out of McCormick and Schmicks located on Marietta Street, CNN's symbolic letters were covered in graffiti, and an APD squad car was torched with flames.

Watching the tides turns were SWAT Units and officers in riot gear. With tanks creating a barriers around the downtown area, officers united while chanting "Move!;" each time forcing protestors further away from law enforcement.

Having participated in his share of demonstrations, Congressman John Lewis spoke with CBS46 about the need for love in the world's current climate.

"I'm deeply moved and touched, and really inspired by the determination of the young people. The children, young men, young women, all the people prepared to get out there and say enough is enough," said Lewis.

The longtime representative marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma and organized numerous demonstrations during the fight for Civil Rights. And sadly, Lewis also knows the violence that is often birthed during the fight for justice.

"The violence must stop. How many more people will be murdered? How many more young men, women, must we lose?," he asked while watching thousands of protestors outside the CNN Center. When asked what words he would offer those choosing vandalism and violence during the protest he had one message. "I would say follow the way of peace. Follow the way of love. Follow the philosophy of discipline and non-violence, and never become bitter or hostile," added the Medal of Freedom recipient.

As the windows of the CNN Center were shattered Mayor Bottoms headed to APD Headquarters where she addressed the turmoil of her city.

"I am a mother to four black children in America, one of who is 18-year-old. And when I saw the murder of George Floyd I hurt like a mother would hurt. And on yesterday [May 28] when I heard there were rumors about violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do. I called my son and said 'where are you. I cannot protect you and black boys should not be out today.' So you're not going to out concern me and out care about where we are in America. I wear this each and every day, and I pray over my children each and every day. So what i see happening in the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated we did not do this to our city. So if you love this city, this city that has had a legacy of black mayors and black police chiefs, and people who care about this city where more than 50 percent of business owners in metro Atlanta are minority business owners. If you care about this city then go home and pray that somebody like Reverend Beasley will come and talk to you, and give you some instruction on what a protest should look like and how to effectuate change in America."

As the Mayor grew more impassioned she urged citizens to,

"Go home! Go home!," adding that she would not be able to protect them.

"You are burning cars. You have defaced the CNN Center. There was a black reporter who was arrested on camera who works for CNN. They are telling our story and you are disgracing their building," added the mayor.

Well-known Atlanta artists T.I. and Killer Mike also spoke at APD headquarters.

"Atlanta is a place where we [black people] can set an example of prosperity. We've done that for generations, Dr. King, Maynard Jackson, Ambassador Young have paved the way for us," said rapper T.I. He went on state that black people not being treated right in other major cities across the country simply was not the case in Atlanta. "This city don't deserve this, however, I understand that a lot of others do."

Rapper Killer Mike comes from a family of police officer who have served metro Atlanta. Overcome with emotion he shed tears while stating he did not want to be at the press conference because he did not have anything nice to say. However, a sense of civil responsibility moved him to speak.

"It is a responsibility of us to make this better," said Killer Mike urging black people to find a way to rise from the ashes just as the symbolic Phoenix. "It is not time to burn down your own home. We have to be better than this moment. We have to be better than burning down our own home."

APD issued the following statement regarding the distress of the city:

"Atlanta Police officers, along with multiple local and state law enforcement partners, continue working to restore order in our city. Protestors have caused extensive damage to patrol vehicles and buildings in the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta Street and have looted several businesses in the same area. Also, they have started several small fires, including setting fire to an APD patrol vehicle. We have issued disbursement orders and deployed tear gas in an effort to break up the protests. However, officers continue to endure nearly constant assault, including protestors shooting BB guns at them, throwing bricks, bottles, rocks and knives at them as they continue their efforts to protect property and lives. At the moment, at least three officers have been injured in the confrontation and we are aware of multiple arrests."

Yet burning of the city is what ensued. Just as the downtown area grew quiet and the damage of looters could be seen, destruction made its way to Buckhead.

Just after midnight heavy police presence was seen in the area of Lenox Square and Phipps Mall. Security had been breached and looters were already creating a new trail of broken windows.

With no words left to motivate people to go home, Mayor Bottoms requested Gov. Kemp issue a state of Emergency for Fulton County.