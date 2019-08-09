ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At 9 p.m. the City of Atlanta's scooter ban officially went into effect.
If people try to ride one they may have a little trouble. Messages alert riders on the app that they’re unable to activate the e-scooters
The ban takes place between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night, and the boundaries for the ban are the same as the city limits.
Contractors who charge the scooters at night say the ban will hurt their bottom line with less scooters needing to be charged. Even with the huge amount of media attention on the new ban, CBS46 witnessed people trying to activate the scooters.
The ban stems from four recent e-scooter related deaths in the city. Still, people are divided on the time the ban starts.
“I think people are gonna be out later than that,” said Eric Eno who regularly rides e-scooters. “Hanging out going from place to place, so I mean if they shut it off maybe a little bit later that would make sense to me but 9 o’clock seems a bit early to me.”
Most apps after 9 p.m. won't show any available scooters.
The city said the ban is temporary, but has no time limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.