Nike files lawsuit against Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes

Rapper Lil Nas X and the new Satan Shoes released in part with his new music video are continuing to stir up a social media fire storm.
Tuesday Nike slapped back with a new lawsuit against the maker of the viral shoes, claiming the sneakers unsanctioned devilish theme is damaging to the company’s brand.
CBS46 Tori Cooper spoke to some prominent names and parents in the community about the Atlanta natives new hit song and shoe.
In 2019 Lil Nas X was hailed as an old town hero at his Lithia Springs High School not far from Atlanta.
Following his hot song “Old Town Road ”the artist made millions, topped billboard charts and the song catapulted the Atlanta native into the spotlight, and amongst the eyes of the youth.
“I definitely felt like a hero is some kind of way I guess,” Lil Nas X said back in 2019 during an interview with CBS News Gayle King.
The Grammy nominated artist later decided to come out about his challenges with homosexuality, saying he spent most of his life praying it was just a phase and that he hoped to help other struggling gay black men.
“Like for me being in this position it’s easy for me, but some little boy ten miles from here in the hood it’s not going to be good for him,” Lil Nas X said.
However, now the rapper is facing backlash for his newest video “Call Me By Your Name.” In the video he pole dances to hell and gives the devil a lap dance.
“As a mom I did automatically I did start thinking I have a seven-year-old little boy and he does get on YouTube kids over the weekend. Automatically it kind of angered me a little bit,” Local Mom, Brandilyn Eubank said.
“Its his art he’s just expressing himself,” Local Mom Bria Phifer said.
The rapper tweeted a response to parents, saying in part that he’s not responsible for what kids watch.
“His audience that pay him millions of dollars were young and impressionable so he does have a certain responsibility to that audience,” 104.1 KISS FM Radio Host Frank Ski said.
But now the rapper is also being condemned for endorsing shoes designed by a Brookly Company called ‘MSCHF.’
The company dropped 666 pairs of the Nike Air Max 97 shoe for $1,018, alongside Lil Nas’s video, claiming there is one drop of real human blood in the midsole of the shoe.
The shoes sold out in minutes.
However, Nike is slapping back with a new lawsuit filed against the MSCHF company, claiming the shoes are trademark infringement, confused customers into thinking Nike endorsed satanism with the shoe.
In the suit Nike asked the court to stop the shoe sale, or the use of its symbol and they are seeking compensation for damages.
We reached out to Lil Nas X and MSCHF for a comment and did not hear back.
