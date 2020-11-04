Nikema Williams

After the passing of John Lewis in mid-July, Democrats chose to place Nikema Williams, formerly Vice President of Public Policy at Planned Parenthood Southeast for 10 years and Georgia’s 39th District Senator, on the ballot for U.S. House District 5.

Her Republican opponent, Angela Stanton King, founder of the American King Foundation aiming to reunite families separated by mass incarceration, campaigned in hopes of turning a district long known as firmly Democratic into a Republican seat.

With a final tally of 83.9 percent of votes to Stanton's 16.1 percent.

