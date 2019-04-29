LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) After being hit by a car in her own front yard, a local nine-year-old said she is getting stronger every day despite a shattered pelvis and fractured skull.
“Most people don’t survive after tragic accidents like this, so I’m very blessed and thankful,” said LaDerihanna Holmes.
LaDerihanna was in the hospital for almost two weeks after police said a speeding car left the road, hitting Holmes and her friend before crashing into the house.
“She told me last night that she shouldn’t have to go through something that is somebody else’s fault,” said her mom, Charlette Bolton.
“I remember us playing outside, but that’s about it,” Holmes added.
Police say Gabriel Fordham was behind the wheel but he took off after hitting both kids.
“You hit two little girls, and you’re going to run away from the accident?” Holmes said.
“We could have both been dead, or even worse than what we are,” said 11-year-old Alayshia Phillips, who walked away with a bruised ankle.
Though lucky to be alive, LaDerihanna has a long road to recovery including physical therapy.
“I can’t do the things that I usually do,” she added.
“It’s very tough on her, she’s used to flipping, doing splits, going down to her friend’s house and jumping on their trampoline, and she can’t do that anymore," added the girl's mom.
Her mom also said LaDerihanna can’t go up and down stairs, can’t bathe alone, can barely dress herself, but she’s making progress every day.
“She’s not supposed to be here, her and her little friend are not supposed to be here, and I’m just thankful to God that he gave me back my baby and let me keep her for a little while longer,” Bolton said.
The driver, Gabriel Fordham was denied bond for a second time at a recent hearing.
“I looked at the judge and I begged her please, do not let him out,” Bolton added, “I want him behind bars, so he can think about what he did to my daughter and her friend.”
While the investigation is ongoing, LaDerihanna continues to heal. She even visited her school to see her friends.
“The whole school came in her class to see her, they showed so much love, spoke highly of her, told her they missed her. It made her day,” said Bolton.
Despite her serious injuries, doctors believe Holmes will make a full recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.