MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A SWAT unit has cleared the scene of a Marietta residence where a suspected robber was believed to be barricaded.
Wednesday afternoon police and SWAT responded to the residence in the 700 block of Franklin Gateway. By 6:30 p.m. the scene was cleared after police determined no one to be in the home.
At this time, no other details have been released by police.
