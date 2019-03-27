ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A man accused of stealing a $100,000 from a woman will remain in jail after a judge did not issue a bond in the case.
In October, a 75-year-old woman was driving on Pharr Road, headed to the hair salon when she noticed a man on a motorcycle.
“She was holding her hands at 10 o'clock and 2 o'clock and there was a man on a motorcycle in the left lane turning left and he looked over and he noticed her wedding ring,” her daughter told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
According to the incident report, the man on the motorcycle followed the woman down Pharr Road, onto Piedmont Road and into the parking lot of the hair salon.
“She called the hair salon and said ‘I’ve been followed, will ya'll come out and make sure I get in safely?’”
When workers came out, the woman opened her car door. The man on the bike came up and forcibly took her wedding ring which was valued at $100 thousand.
“She has been married 55 years and so it does represent a lot to her,” she said.
Thirty-five-year-old Jermaine Hewitt was arrested for strong arm robbery last month. Our digging found arrests for Hewitt in New York, Gwinnett County and Dekalb County. His prior charges include theft, robbery, deposit account fraud, and parole violation.
He was up for bond on Thursday.
“Basically, I’m asking that he not be granted bond and particularly not a signature bond but we don't want him to have bond at all.”
Earlier this month, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard asked judges to adopt new policies for release procedures including reviewing criminal history for repeat offenders.
The victim’s daughter will read a victim impact statement on behalf of her frightened mother during the bond hearing on Thursday.
“Some different groups in the Buckhead community have written statements and then a lot of individuals as well.”
Atlanta police are working to determine if Hewitt is connected to any other crimes in the city.
The victim never got her wedding ring back.
