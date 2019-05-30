ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) A judge denied bond for three murder suspects accused in the death of a 7 year-old DeKalb County girl.
Antoine Allen, Dwayne Allen and Kesdesia Allen appeared in court on Wednesday after police say they were involved in the shooting death of Mariasia Thomas on April 12.
Police say the 7-year-old girl was in her foster care home on Satellite Boulevard in Ellenwood when Dwayne Allen and his 21-year-old nephew, Antoine, shot the home with an assault rifle.
During the shootout, Mariasia Thomas, suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being struck by a stray bullet.
According to the police report, Kesdesia and Antoine Allen were both arrested on May 13 and charged with murder and aggregated assault.
Dwayne Eric Allen, 27, of Scottdale was taken into custody on Friday May 17. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.
