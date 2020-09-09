DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb County Magistrate Judge Joyce Neal announced she could not set bond for Justin Turner, a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother.
"Your charges are going to those type of charges I cannot set bond on," said Judge Neal during Turner's first court appearance.
Turner, 23, is charged with murdering 22-year-old Crystal Williams and Danyel Sims Sunday night, as well as aggravated assault and possession of a weapon while committing a felony. The incident happened outside the Dunwoody Glen Apartments.
"It was scary that we had to lock our doors and that he was still on the loose and we didn’t know the nationality or person that did it because everything was just blocked off. So, we could have walked into a stranger that could have been the shooter, so we were unaware, but cautious at the same time," said resident Lakeythia Davis.
Williams, her mother, 18-year-old brother, and a juvenile were leaving the apartment complex when they were cut off by a car at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
That’s when investigators believe Turner blocked the car of his ex-girlfriend. Moments later police say he got out and opened fire.
“Crystal Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene, her Mother Mrs. Sims was transported to an area hospital where she later passed away,” Sgt. Robert Parsons with Dunwoody police said.
William's brother survived the ambush. The juvenile was not injured.
“When I did show up from work the police officers were still here and when I asked him what happened he said it was a homicide,” apartment resident Mentee Zoekago said.
Turner was arrested Monday. Jail records show he has a criminal past. He was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer in April and now he's an accused killer.
"So what will happen is your attorney will file a bond motion which usually takes about 2-3 weeks to get before a judge and then a Superior Court judge will make a decision about whether or not to grant bond," explained Judge Neal.
"Not only did he throw his life away, he took someone’s life just because they had some type of domestic dispute," said Zoekago.
"It’s just senseless and it’s just heartbreaking and it just makes our community tighter and stronger because you never know when it’s your last day and it’s just sad, it’s just sad," added Davis.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Ehlbeck at (678) 382-6925 or email at robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov
