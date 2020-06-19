ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police captured a man they believe is behind the shooting deaths of three homeless people in the city.
APD homicide detectives said they arrested David Lee, 29, in connection to the three homicides of Timothy Smith, Curtis Cockrell, and Maxine McDonald earlier this month.
The first shooting happened on June 1 at the intersection of Piedmont and Baker around 10:30 a.m. A second deadly shooting occurred on June 11 around 5:30 p.m. at Whitehall Street where it passes over Ted Turner Drive in southwest Atlanta. The last fatal shooting was reported on June 15 at the intersection of Proyer Street and Rawson Street in southwest Atlanta around 8:55 a.m.
Atlanta Police said Lee was arrested Thursday morning in Gwinnett County and thanked the Gwinnett County Police's West Precinct for helping capture the suspect. APD said Lee is in police custody, but the investigation remains ongoing.
On Saturday, Fulton County Sheriff announced that no bond was set for Lee. His preliminary hearing date has yet to be determined.
