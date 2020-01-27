GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett Recorder's Court is making it easier for people by offering evening court sessions.
Starting in March, the sessions will be held at 6 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The night sessions will focus on minor traffic violations and other code violations.
It's the first such program in the court's 47 year history.
