ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It was Valentine's Day when rice krispie treats and hard candy were passed around at Sandtown Middle School in Fulton County.
By days end, 28 students would be sent to the hospital. Some 'hallucinating', 'trembling' and one 'blacked out', according to incident reports.
Tests later found only one sampling of rice krispie treats tested positive for marijuana.
Weeks of police investigation ensued.
No criminal charges could be brought, because the Fulton County Schools Police Department "could not determine where the students (suspects) got the treat or if the students (suspects) knew what was in the treat".
The investigation found police were able to identify the suspects, and as a result five students were disciplined. But no one could figure out how the treats got laced with pot. And how is it that someone, or more than one person, appears to have brought an illegal drug on campus and no criminal charges are being pursued?
We reached out to the school system this afternoon for additional comment, but got no response by news time. We also reached out to the D.A's office, which says they are looking into it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.