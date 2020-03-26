ATLANTA (CBS46) - A citizen who shot a carjacking suspect during an attempted robbery will not face charges, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Officers released the identity of the attempted carjacking suspect. His name is Vincent Wayne. The 18-year-old is still listed in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. The teen was charged with aggravated assault for shooting the citizen who was at the Shell gas station on Powers Ferry Road in Buckhead March 20.
Wayne is accused of trying to steal a car at a gas pump when he shot at a witness, who pulled a gun and shot back at Wayne. A bullet struck Wayne in the head.
Investigators continue to search for an additional suspect. The case remains open.
