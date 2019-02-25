DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- An ICE officer who was off duty when he shot and killed a man in a Douglasville Walmart parking lot will not face charges.
The Douglas County district attorney, the Douglasville police chief and the Douglas County sheriff announced Monday they believe the shooting was justified.
They released surveillance video that shows Othello Jones get out of his car and fire into Johnathan Liddell’s car in the parking lot on Thornton Road Sunday, February 17. Jones’ wife and three children were in his car.
“The loss of Mr. Liddell’s life is tragic as it is in every case however it’s also traffic that Mr. Jones was placed in a situation where he had to take someone’s life in front of his family,” said DA Ryan Leonard. “It’s our determination that Mr. Jones faced a reasonable threat and feared for his safety and the safety of his family and he therefore inflicted deadly force upon Mr. Liddell.”
Leonard said Jones told investigators Liddell followed him into the parking lot after an incident out on the road minutes before. According to Leonard, the Jones family was heading to Walmart after church and Liddell’s car was stopped in front of them in traffic and they couldn’t get around him for a minute or two. He said Jones honked his horn and when he finally drove around Liddell’s car, Jones’ wife looked into Liddell’s car.
“Mr. Liddell appear to put on a hoodie and she also thought it appeared as though he did something to conceal the lower portion of his face, as well,” said Leonard. “She thought that seemed ominous and she was concerned by that.”
Jones continued on to the Walmart when he noticed Liddell following him, said Leonard.
The parking lot surveillance video shows Liddell’s car pull up a moment after Jones parks his car. Leonard said Jones made the decision to park under a surveillance camera when he saw he was being followed.
“According to his conversations with law enforcement he saw what appeared to be Mr. Liddell reaching for something, he then at that point moves to the rear of Mr. Liddell’s vehicle and at the time he fires one shot,” said Leonoard. “According to Mr. Jones statement he sees Mr. Liddell turn around from the driver’s seat with a firearm in his right hand pointed at Mr. Jones and that’s the point when Mr. Jones fires a shot.”
Jones’ wife called 911 and officials also released that audio Monday.
Police later found an airsoft gun and a ski mask in Liddell’s car.
“Mr. Jones didn’t know it was a fake gun but he did what I hope I would do, I hope we all would do, is protect our family,” said Leonard.
During their investigation, they learned in his 11 years with ICE, Jones has not fired his gun at anyone on the job.
“There wasn’t anything that we came across that indicated that Mr. Jones did anything improper,” he said.
He said, “You would have to be a madman to get into a confrontation in front of your family unless you absolutely thought it was necessary and I think that’s what happened in this case. I think based on all the escalation caused by Mr. Liddell that he felt he had no other choice.”
