DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The victim in a Sunday morning shooting has died, according to DeKalb County police. No charges will be filed against the shooter.
DCPD told CBS46 News the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute between the current boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend of a female. The victim was a black male in his early thirties who later died at the hospital. Police determined the shooter acted in self defense.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 260 Northern Avenue in the Avondale Estates area.
