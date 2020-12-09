Atlanta Police say an initial review of a fiery crash that ended in Midtown Monday morning did in fact include officers violating the department's no chase policy.
Former Police Chief Erika Shields implemented the policy in January of this year.
Police were responding to a vehicle stolen from the Marriot Marquis on the 200 block of Peachtree Center Avenue SE when they spotted the vehicle in question. Officers followed the vehicle while providing scanner updates of the driver's location just before 10 a.m.
In an effort to stop the red Jaguar SUV, officers followed the male driver to the gate of an apartment complex on the 400 block of Courtland Street. Instead of coming to a stop, the driver of the stolen vehicle reversed the SUV and struck the patrol vehicle.
The driver then fled the scene, travelling at a high-rate of speed on the one-way street. While in pursuit of the vehicle, officers observed the driver lose control of the SUV, and strike a utility pole near Juniper Street and 11th Street.
The vehicle flipped and quickly became engulfed in flames. The driver managed to crawl from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries where he later died. A female passenger was not able to exit the vehicle and died at the scene.
Police say a gun was also recovered from the vehicle. No other details have emerged from the ongoing investigation.
