Georgia Department of Labor officials reported there will be no delays for Georgians receiving unemployment benefits.
President Trump signed the massive $900 billion stimulus package just days before hundreds of thousands of Georgians extended unemployment benefits were set to expire.
According to a press release, the new law will allow anyone receiving at least $1 in weekly regular state unemployment insurance, Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation, or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to also receive $300 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
The first unemployment payment with the additional $300 should arrive by Jan. 2, 2020, according to state labor officials.
“Our teams will work through the holiday weekend to make sure we can issue payments next week for all claimants who are eligible for the extension with funds still available in their claim, including issuance of the new $300 FPUC supplemental payment,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
The GDOL encourages claimants to continue to request weekly payments.
“Determinations are continuing to be issued for claimants awaiting eligibility decisions when a job separation is other than lack of work or includes other potential issues that can affect eligibility, such as receipt of severance or retirement pay, refusal to accept suitable job offers or failure to return to work”, the press release noted.
The GDOL has paid over $16.7 billion in state and federal benefits since the beginning of the pandemic in March of this year.
Since March 21, 2020, 4,200,833 regular unemployment initial claims have been processed, more than the last nine years combined (4.0 million).
Georgians seeking work are encouraged to visit EmployGeorgia.com.
State labor officials noted there are over 164,000 jobs listed on the website.
